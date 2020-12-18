The US government has acknowledged a “significant and prolonged” cyberattack by alleged Russian hackers

US intelligence agencies reported that the attack affected the networks of the federal government.

The US government confirmed that its computer networks were affected by the recent hacking campaign, noting that the attack was “significant and prolonged” in nature.

Hackers allegedly working for Russia monitored internal email traffic at the US Treasury and Commerce departments, Reuters reported earlier this week, citing people who expressed concerns that the hacking attacks identified so far may be the tip of the iceberg.

“”This is an evolving situation, and while we are trying to understand the full scope of this campaign, we know that this compromise has affected networks within the federal government,” the FBI, the cybersecurity and infrastructure protection agency (CIPA), and the office of the director of national intelligence (ODNI) said in a joint statement.

Technology Company SolarWinds, which has become a key tool in the hands of hackers, said that up to 18 thousand of its customers downloaded a compromised software update that allowed hackers to spy on companies and agencies without being noticed for almost nine months.

“Over the past few days, the FBI, CIPA, and ODNI have learned of a significant and lengthy cybersecurity campaign,” the joint statement said.

“The FBI investigates and collects information to identify, prosecute, and stop the activities of those responsible for creating threats,” the statement said.