The US Golf Association has refused to hold one of the most important tournaments on the Trump golf course

The Professional Golf Players Association of the United States (PGA of America) refused to hold one of the four major tournaments of the year on the course owned by the current US President Donald Trump because of the recent riots that resulted in the storming of the US Congress building. This is reported on Sunday by the Associated Press.

The PGA Championship in 2022 was to be held at the Trump-owned complex in New Jersey.

PGA Chief Executive Jim Richardson said the organization’s board voted to use the termination option. The PGA, which has about 29,000 members, signed a contract to host tournaments at the Trump Complex in 2014.

Trump owns some other golf courses in the United States and Great Britain.