The US extended the abolition of duties on a number of medical products from China

It will be valid until the end of March 2021.

The US trade representative’s office announced the extension of the abolition of customs duties on certain medical supplies from China until March 31, 2021. This is stated in the department’s notification, published on Monday in the Federal Register – a collection of official documents of the American government.

“In previous notifications, it was reported that the Office of the Trade Representative changed the effect of Article 301 on the investigation of China’s actions, policies and practices related to technology transfer, intellectual property, and innovation, by removing additional duties on certain medical products to combat the COVID-19 outbreak,” the text notes. “The notice states the decision of the Office of the trade representative to extend the exemptions for certain products and to introduce further changes to eliminate duties [under] Article 301 for additional products in connection with the fight against COVID-19.”

“The exceptions will be extended until March 31, 2021. The changes excluding additional goods will be effective from January 1 to March 31, 2021,” the document says.

As The Wall Street Journal reported in March, we are talking, in particular, about medical gowns, disposable gloves, sheets, waste bags.