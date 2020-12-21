The US expects to receive three different COVID-19 vaccines by January

The US Department of Health expects to receive three different vaccines for COVID-19 by January, assistant secretary of health Admiral Brett Giroir said on ABC.

“We are very hopeful that we will have three vaccines by next month, and more are on the way,” Giroir said.

According to him, the next candidate who can apply for his vaccine’s approval is the American company, Johnson & Johnson.

The US has already approved Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for emergency use.