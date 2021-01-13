The US expands sanctions against Iran

The United States has expanded sanctions against Iran, including 16 industrial organizations and two people, according to the website of the US Treasury Department.

The restrictions apply to the following companies – Iran Combine Manufacturing Co., Quds Razavi Mines Co., Razavi Oil And Gas Development Co., Tadbir Drilling Development Company, Quds Razavi Traditional tile Co.and others.

Also, an Iraqi citizen, Abdul Aziz al-Mohamed Avi, was added to the list of sanctions on terrorism charges.