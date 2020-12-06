The US Embassy in Berlin issued a statement on “Nord stream- 2”

In Berlin, the US Embassy called on Germany and the European Union to impose a moratorium on the construction of the “Nord stream-2” gas pipeline.

Robin Quinville, the acting United States Ambassador to Germany, told the Handelsblatt newspaper that such a decision would send a clear signal that the EU will no longer tolerate Russia’s “persistent malicious behavior.”

According to the diplomat, “Nord stream-2” is “not just an economic project,” but a “political tool” aimed at “bypassing Ukraine and dividing Europe.”