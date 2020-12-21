The US Embassy in Baghdad was shelled

There were no reports of losses.

At least three rockets landed on the territory of the fortified Green Zone of Baghdad in an attack that targeted the US Embassy in Iraq, two Iraqi security sources said on Sunday.

Sirens could be heard from the embassy compound inside the Green Zone.

An air defense system designed to protect the embassy shot down one of the missiles. This was stated by a security officer, whose office is located in the Green Zone.

According to the sources, there were no reports of losses.ё