The US did not rule out charges against Trump after the riots in the Capitol

Acting Federal Prosecutor in Washington Mike Sherwin did not rule out bringing to justice the current President Donald Trump, in connection with the riots in the Washington Capitol, reports eurnews.net.

“We study the actions of all subjects. Anyone who played a role in this, which will be confirmed by evidence, corresponds to the offender,” the prosecutor replied to a journalist’s question about the role of Trump, whom opponents accuse of incitement.

Trump’s term as president of the United States expires on January 20, after which he will not enjoy immunity from charges.