The US did not rule out a revision of the agreements with the Taliban under Biden

The full withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan by May 2021 may not happen, as “the terms of the agreement have not been met,” reports Reuters, citing statements by four unnamed NATO representatives.

In accordance with the agreement signed in Doha in February last year between the US authorities and the Taliban, foreign military personnel must leave the Islamic Republic by May 2021. The publication notes that failure to comply with this condition may escalate tension in the country.

“With the arrival of the new US administration, policy adjustments will be made, the sense of a hasty withdrawal of troops that was prevalent will be eliminated, and we may see a much more thought-out exit strategy (from Afghanistan),” the agency quotes one of the interlocutors.

At the end of February 2020, at a ceremony in Qatar, the United States and the Taliban signed the first peace agreement in more than 18 years of war, which provides for the withdrawal of foreign troops from the Islamic Republic in 14 months and the beginning of an inter-Afghan dialogue after the exchange of prisoners.

According to then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the US planned to withdraw troops from Afghanistan by May 2021 fully. However, later, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that the Taliban did not fulfill its promises under the agreement with Washington. According to him, representatives of the movement continue to commit terrorist attacks and attack the Afghan military.

In turn, the Taliban refute these statements, emphasizing that the agreement signed in Doha is being respected.