The US destroys 400,000 doses of COVID vaccine

The American company Moderna destroyed 400 thousand doses of its COVID-19 vaccine due to filtration problems at the final stage of production, Bloomberg reported, citing Moncef Slaoui, an adviser to the US government on vaccines. In his opinion, with such complex production processes, such problems should be expected.

At the same time, Moderna does not abandon plans to produce 20 million doses by the end of the year. Ray Jordan, a company spokesman, said that despite the destruction of the batch, the company would meet the plan for the first quarter of 2021 to produce between 85 and 100 million doses of the drug.