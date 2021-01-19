The US Department of Justice warned against illegal actions on the day of the inauguration

According to Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, as part of the investigation of the riots at the Capitol on January 6, more than 100 citizens were charged.

The US authorities will not tolerate possible illegal actions on the day of the inauguration of the US President-elect on January 20. This is stated in a statement released on Tuesday by the Acting Minister of Justice-Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.

“The Ministry of Justice, together with law enforcement officials at the federal, local and regional levels, is committed to ensuring a peaceful and safe inauguration,” the text reads. – As we have repeatedly stated, the agency will not tolerate those trying to overshadow this day with violence or other criminal activity. Anyone who does this will be caught and held accountable.”

According to Rosen, as part of the investigation of the Capitol’s riots on January 6, hundreds of citizens were charged, new cases are being prepared. Simultaneously, the Federal Bureau of Investigation received about 200 thousand notifications from the public about participants in the assault on Congress.