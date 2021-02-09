The US Department of Justice intends to demand the resignation of prosecutors appointed by Trump

This will affect 56 individuals.

The US Department of Justice may, as early as Tuesday, demand the resignation of federal prosecutors appointed to their posts by former President Donald Trump, which will be done as part of the transfer of power under the change of administrations. This was reported on Monday evening by CNN.

According to the TV Company, the relevant instructions on resignation will be sent to 56 prosecutors. This list will not include Delaware state Attorneys David Weiss and Connecticut’s John Durham, who are currently conducting critical investigations launched under the previous administration. As CNN has learned, Acting Justice Department Chief Monty Wilkinson has already notified both of them that they will retain their posts for the time being.

In particular, Weiss monitors the implementation of the tax in respect of the son of the President of the USA, Joe Biden hunter. On behalf of former Justice Secretary and US Attorney General William Barr, Durham has been conducting a review of the circumstances of the US intelligence services ‘ surveillance of Trump’s headquarters during the previous election campaign since May 2019. In October 2019, this investigation was reclassified as a criminal proceeding. Barr took steps to ensure that Durham could continue it under the new administration.

The Ministry of Justice did not specify when exactly the resignations of 56 prosecutors will be accepted. Still, it is expected that the process of transferring powers in the judicial sphere will take several weeks.

This is a common practice when changing administrations. Since Trump arrived in the White House four years ago, 46 federal prosecutors appointed by former President Barack Obama have been ordered to resign.