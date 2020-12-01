The US Department of Justice did not detect large-scale election fraud

The US Department of Justice did not find violations of such a scale in the presidential election that could cast doubt on the victory of Joe Biden, said the head of the Department, William Barr.

According to Barr, complaints about possible violations were reviewed by federal prosecutors and the FBI.

“To date, we have not found fraud on such a scale that would lead to a different election outcome,” the head of the Justice Department, who also serves as the Attorney General in the United States, said in an interview with the Associated Press.

In response, Trump’s lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis said there was no semblance of a Justice Department investigation. According to them, the Trump team has a lot of evidence of fraud. The lawyers said that the Prosecutor General apparently has no information “about significant violations and evidence of systematic fraud.”

The current President of the United States, Donald Trump, does not recognize Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election on November 3, which is indicated by preliminary data and is challenging the results in court in several States.