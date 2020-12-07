The US Department of Health told when Americans will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19

All Americans will be able to be vaccinated against the coronavirus by the second quarter of 2021, US Secretary of health and human services Alex Azar said in an interview for Axios.

The vaccine will be widely available in “the second quarter of next year,” the Minister said in response to whether Americans will be able to get vaccinated in the spring.

“I hope that next year life will go back to normal thanks to working within the framework of the Operation Warp Speed partnership (a public-private partnership program initiated by the US government, designed to promote the development, production, and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine) and these vaccines, as well as treatment,” the Minister stressed.

Azar also disagreed with the view that the measures taken by the administration of US President Donald Trump to combat the pandemic were not successful. “We managed to save hundreds of thousands, if not millions of lives,” the Minister said.

Simultaneously, the Axios article says that the US medical regulator FDA has not yet approved the vaccine, and vaccination across the country will be associated with significant logistical difficulties.

According to who, the United States ranks first in the number of infected people, with a total of 14,397,135 cases of infection and 278,806 deaths.