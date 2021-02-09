The US Department of Energy raised its forecast for the price of Brent oil in 2021 to $53.2

The agency also lowered its forecast for daily oil production in the United States to 11 million barrels.

The US Department of Energy raised its forecast for the price of Brent crude oil in 2021 to $53.2 from $52.7 per barrel, according to a report by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) of the US Department of Energy.

The agency expects that Brent oil prices will average $56 per barrel in the first quarter of 2021, and at the end of the year, there will be a decrease in the price of fuel as a result of an increase in the supply of oil. In 2022, according to the ministry, the cost of Brent oil will be set at $55.19 per barrel.

WTI crude oil price is projected at $50.21 per barrel in 2021 and $51.56 in 2022.

Oil supply and production forecast

The supply of oil in the world this year is projected at 97.29 million barrels per day, and the demand will be 97.67 million barrels. At the same time, in 2022, the market will experience a fuel shortage of 400 thousand barrels per day (oil supply – 100.77 million barrels, demand-101.17 million barrels), according to the US Department of Energy.

According to the EIA forecasts, OPEC countries’ oil production in 2021 will average 32.26 million barrels per day, and in 2022 – 33.47 million barrels per day.

The US Department of Energy also lowered the forecast of daily oil production in the US in 2021 to 11 million barrels (-0.9%) per day. The expected production volumes in 2022 were almost unchanged – 11.53 million barrels per day.