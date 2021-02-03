The US Department of Energy believes that oil prices can rise to $173 per barrel by 2050

Experts consider three scenarios – positive, negative, and realistic.

The price of a barrel of Brent crude oil in a positive scenario could rise to $173 by 2050. The Information Office shares this opinion at the US Department of Energy in a report published on Wednesday on developing the situation in global energy markets in the period up to 2050.

In a positive scenario, “Brent crude oil prices will reach $173 per barrel by 2050 at the dollar exchange rate for 2020.” According to experts, “the price of oil will reach $48 per barrel in a negative scenario.” In a realistic scenario, “oil will cost $95 per barrel.”

Before the pandemic, the administration predicted that the oil price by 2050 would be in a positive scenario, $183 per barrel, at negative $46, and the realistic – $105 for 2019.