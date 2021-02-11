The US demanded that Turkey get rid of the S-400

The US position on the use of Russian S-400 air defense systems by Turkey has not changed, said the head of the press service of the State Department, Ned Price.

So he commented on the proposal of Turkey about its readiness to operate these air defense systems, not permanently. Price declined to say whether the White House is considering the request at all.

He said that “the S-400s are not compatible with NATO technology. They threaten the security of NATO technology and do not comply with Turkey’s obligations as a member of NATO” Ankara should eliminate Russian air defense systems. According to Price, the United States has “intense concerns about the S-400 system and the S-400 system in relation to a NATO ally.”

At the same time, Price stressed that Turkey “is a long-time ally” of the United States, the countries have “common interests.” According to him, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken does not seek to offend Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu by refraining from a telephone conversation until now. As Price noted, it should be expected that “in the coming days, the Secretary of State and his Turkish counterpart will have the opportunity to talk.”

Recall that Washington offered Ankara to abandon the S-400 for $ 100 billion, but Turkey disagreed. Also, Turkey expressed its readiness to purchase a second set of S-400 air defense systems from Russia, subject to technology transfer.