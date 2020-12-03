The US criticized the forthcoming UN meeting on the coronavirus

In Washington, they believe that the event is rigged for the interests of China.

The United States said the UN coronavirus event was organized to allow Beijing to spread “propaganda.”

The two-day session of the UN General Assembly will begin on Thursday and will be held in a remote format. Some 53 heads of state, 39 heads of government, and 38 Ministers will deliver pre-recorded video messages.

An anonymous senior US government source said the General Assembly’s special session should have been held earlier.

He said the event was tailored to China’s interests and expressed outrage that questions could not be asked during Friday’s discussions.

The source also suggested that China would use this situation to spread propaganda.

A representative of the Chinese mission to the UN in New York said that the US “politicization of the issue is not in the interests of the international community.”