The US congressman called for the elimination of extremism in the army due to the participation of the military in the riots

Members of the US Congress are stepping up efforts to root out extremism in the US Armed Forces and prevent the admission of white supremacists into the army. This was stated to The Hill newspaper by Congressman Anthony Brown (Democrat from Maryland), a House Armed Services Committee member.

Brown explained that the need to mobilize such efforts is caused by dozens of former and current US military personnel in the attack of former US President Donald Trump supporters on the Capitol on January 6. According to the newspaper’s estimates, of the 140 people charged, at least 27 served or continue to serve in the Armed Forces of the country.

“The attack on the Capitol was an insurgency driven in large part by groups that preach the same extremism as white supremacists – groups that actively recruit veterans and [service members] from the ranks of our military,” Brown said in a statement. “We must return to [the task of] uprooting these views from our ranks, protecting our service members from radicalization, and ensuring that all Americans are safe in the service of the country we love.”

With this in mind, the lawmaker stressed that Congress plans to make certain adjustments to the National Defense Appropriations Act (NDAA) for the current fiscal year (began on October 1) to counter extremism in the Pentagon other federal agencies.

A US Department of Defense official told The Hill that of the 143 notifications of investigations launched by the FBI last year against former and current military personnel, 68 cases related to extremism. “We know that some groups actively try to involve our personnel in their affairs or actively encourage their members to enlist in the military to gain experience and skills,” the newspaper quotes an unnamed senior defense official as saying.

To address the problem, the Pentagon is currently reviewing its policy on extremism and, in particular, plans to analyze the adequacy of the procedures and requirements for countering extremism approved by the Ministry for the fiscal year 2021.

Additional measures

However, as Brown said, lawmakers intend, without waiting for the review of the procedures of the Ministry of Defense, to tighten the selection of recruits. “We must better screen recruits for extremist views, address issues of white supremacy and domestic terrorism through organized and bipartisan processes, and focus on ensuring that our military academies train the next generation of leaders who look like America,” the congressman said in a statement to the newspaper. Brown said that he has already made these proposals known to the administration of the new president, Joseph Biden, and the leadership of the Pentagon.