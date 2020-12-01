The US Congress called for the destruction of Israel

US Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib published a post on the international day of solidarity with the Palestinian people, which can be interpreted as a call to throw the Jews into the sea.

In particular, Tlaib wrote: “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” i.e., “Palestine will be free from the river (Jordan) to the sea (Mediterranean).” Currently, this phrase is no longer on her Twitter page.

Tlaib is a native of Detroit of Palestinian descent. She became the first Muslim woman to be elected to the U.S. Congress. It is worth noting that 20 countries, including the United States, have officially recognized the denial of the Jewish people’s right to a national state as a manifestation of anti-Semitism.