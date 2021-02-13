The US Congress awarded the police officer who protected the Capitol during the riots

The US Senate voted unanimously on Friday to award the Congressional Gold Medal to police officer Eugene Goodman, who defended the Capitol during the January 6 riots.

The Congressional Gold Medal is one of the two highest civilian awards in the United States.

Goodman distracted the rioters while Congress members gathered to approve the results of the presidential election hastily evacuated. In particular, the videos shown in the Senate show that Goodman prevented Senator Mitt Romney, who was heading down the corridor in the direction where the rioters were already.

Goodman himself was in the audience at the time of the decision, and the senators gave him a standing ovation.

The Senate is considering the impeachment of former US President Donald Trump, who is accused of inciting a crowd to riots on January 6. Trump denies any wrongdoing. The Senate is expected to vote on impeachment as early as the weekend.