The US believes that Israel is behind the murder of an Iranian nuclear physicist

According to CNN, the US administration claims that Israel has been “hunting” for Mohsen Fakhrizadeh for a long time.

Washington believes that Israel is behind the murder of Iranian nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. This was reported on Wednesday by CNN, citing a source from among high-ranking US administration officials.

According to him, Israel has long been “hunting” for this Iranian scientist. Usually, the Jewish state informed the US administration about upcoming actions of this kind. The source did not say whether Israel did this time or not.

He also declined to specify whether US President Donald Trump was aware of the impending elimination of Fakhrizadeh and whether the US authorized support for the Israelis.