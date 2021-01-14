The US authorities will strengthen control over aggressive passengers of flights

The decision was made after several incidents with supporters of President Trump.

The head of the Federal Aviation Administration, Stephen Dixon, signed an order to introduce a “zero-tolerance policy” after aggressive behavior cases by supporters of US President Donald Trump on several recent flights.

Dixon told Reuters that special measures are being introduced until March 30 and warned that passengers who violate the rules could fine up to $ 35,000 and jail time.

He stressed that the agency would not send out letters of warning or negotiate a penalty.

Alaska Airlines said Friday that it would no longer allow 14 passengers to fly after “unacceptable” behavior on a flight from Washington to Seattle.

US airlines and law enforcement agencies have stepped up security at Washington airports.

Capitol police officers will be on duty there to ensure lawmakers’ safety after videos emerged of them being harassed in terminal buildings.