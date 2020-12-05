The US authorities will not extend the delay in the ban of Tik Tok

The US authorities do not intend to extend the deadline for banning the TikTok app, which should affect if ByteDance does not sell its US segment, Reuters reports, citing sources.

Last week, the Committee on international investment in the United States granted a delay in banning Tik Tok until December 4. According to sources, the authorities do not intend to do this again; US President Donald Trump personally made the corresponding decision. However, negotiations between the company and the government are expected to continue.

The Committee on international investment in the United States is “working with ByteDance to complete the sale of some of the assets and other steps necessary to address national security risks,” according to a Treasury Department official quoted by the Agency.

Earlier, the US Department of Commerce said that from November 12, it would ban the use of TikTok in the country if the company does not fix the problem related to the threat to national security by that time. The authorities then postponed the date of the ban.

In mid-November, the Wall Street Journal reported that the US Department of Commerce will not yet implement the actual ban on TikTok, while the US courts are considering cases in this regard.