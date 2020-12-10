The US authorities sued Facebook and demand to sell Instagram and WhatsApp

The US Federal Trade Commission and New York Attorney General Laetitia James, on behalf of a coalition of 46 states, have sued Facebook.

Mark Zuckerberg’s company is accused of monopoly and buying up competitors. This particular lawsuit is dedicated to the acquisition of Instagram in 2012 for $ 1 billion and WhatsApp in 2014 for $19 billion.

For nearly a decade, Facebook has used its dominance and monopoly power to crush small rivals and stifle competition, all at the expense of ordinary users, ”said New York Attorney General Laetitia James

The fact is that the authorities believe that these two purchases made Facebook a large monopoly in the market, which does not give users the right to choose. Therefore, the plaintiffs want to force the corporation to sell these parts of the business through the courts. Besides, the authorities require the company to announce in advance about major transactions in the future.

Facebook has not yet commented on the situation.