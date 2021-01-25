The US Army is testing a weapon stabilization system from “Iron Man”

The US Army is testing a new system for stabilizing rifles while firing. The technology is called “Aim Control Enhancer” (ACE) and is part of the advanced Iron Man exoskeleton (TALOS) project. The exoskeleton itself already has little chance of being in service – it was abandoned in 2019 due to its excessive cost.

The technology allows you to compensate for the vibrations of the fighter’s hand supporting the weapon – the same is true for the steadicam (camera stabilizer).

According to the developers, it is enough for the shooter to choose a target or direction, then the system comes into play and independently holds the weapon in the correct position – while shaking or vibrations is compensated. Control is provided by a stabilizing nozzle attached under the barrel to a Picatinny rail.

In parallel with testing the Aim Control Enhancer, the United States Army is selecting a rifle supplier to use the technology.