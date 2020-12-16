The US and the UK sign agreement on customs procedures

The agreement ensures the continuity of bilateral trade relations after the UK’s exit from the EU.

The United States and Britain signed an agreement on customs procedures on Wednesday, designed to ensure the continuity of trade relations between the two countries after the UK completely leaves the European Union’s orbit at the end of this year.

“This is an important agreement that ensures continuity after leaving the EU and demonstrates the strength of the US-UK customs ties,” British Finance Minister Jesse Norman said in a statement.

The document emphasizes that the agreement will serve as a legislative basis for schemes that simplify the movement of trade flows in importers’ and exporters’ interests.