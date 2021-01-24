The US and Israel will continue to work to normalize the situation in the Middle East

The President’s National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, discussed the prospects for strengthening the strategic partnership with his Israeli counterpart.

The Biden Administration will work closely with Israel on regional security issues and the development of regional agreements to normalize relations. According to a report released on Sunday, this was stated to his Israeli counterpart by White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

Sullivan and Meir Ben-Shabbat “discussed opportunities to strengthen the partnership in the coming months, including building on the success of the agreements on the normalization of relations concluded by Israel with the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco,” according to a statement about their conversation.

The report notes that Sullivan proposed to start a strategic dialogue soon.