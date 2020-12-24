The US air force conducted exercises at the Arctic base

The exercise was designed to test the capabilities of the base Alison for quick generation of airpower.

More than 30 fighter jets and two tanker aircraft took part in the Alison air force base, near Fairbanks, Alaska.

According to the base command, the exercise’s purpose was to test this Arctic base’s ability to generate combat airpower quickly.

The pilots practiced the movement in a formation known as the” elephant walk,” in which fighters take off almost simultaneously, next to each other, like a herd of elephants.

“The elephant walk is not just about testing our rapid response capabilities,” said U.S. air force Colonel David Skalicky, commander of task force 354.

“It is designed to show our pilots who work behind the scenes what Alison base is, to demonstrate our power in the Arctic arena,” he added.

The exercise involved 18 F-35A fighters, 12 F-16 fighters, and two KC-135 tanker aircraft.

“Stay tuned, because our combat capabilities will continue to increase, and I am incredibly proud of the disciplined, professional, combat-focused approach that our team demonstrated today,” said air wing commander Colonel David Burkland.