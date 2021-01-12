The US administration will call for vaccinating all Americans over the age of 65

It is planned to put into circulation doses of the vaccine, postponed for repeated vaccinations.

The Trump administration plans to release doses of the coronavirus vaccine that have been delayed for repeated vaccinations, and recommends that states offer them to all Americans over the age of 65, Health Secretary Alex Azar said on ABC on Tuesday.

The move is in line with President-elect Joe Biden’s plans to speed up vaccination in the country.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations, most states primarily vaccinate health care workers and employees and residents of nursing homes. Vaccination of these groups is slow, partly due to the difficulty of administering the vaccine to these groups.

Last week, the CDC made it clear that states can move to the next priority group – people over 75 and employees in critical areas – without completing the first round of vaccinations, but so far, less than 20 states have done so.

Now, Azar said, the government will call on governors to vaccinate all citizens over 65. He said there was a need to increase the availability of vaccinations in community health centers and pharmacies. The Federal government will also send people to mass vaccination centers.

According to Bloomberg, the head of the CDC, Dr. Robert Redfield, will send a letter of recommendation to the governors on Tuesday.

The new strategy will require manufacturers to be able to maintain a consistent supply for timely re-vaccination. Two vaccines are allowed to be used in the United States: one from companies from Pfizer and BioNTech, the second from Moderna.

According to the CDC, about 9 million people had received the first dose of the vaccine as of Monday.