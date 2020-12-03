The US added to the sanctions list the Iranian structure for the development of chemical weapons

The State Department again called on the international community to be vigilant against Tehran’s illegal actions.

The United States condemns any actions of the Iranian regime in the chemical weapons program’s framework and will impose sanctions against those involved in such activities, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday.

“Today,” the statement notes, “The United States has added to the sanctions list the Iranian defense structure Shahid Meisami Group and its Director Mehran Babri in accordance with decree 13382, directed against distributors of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems.

The Shahid Meisami Group qualifies as a structure owned or controlled by the Iranian defense innovation and research organization (SPND), which was sanctioned in 2014, the document goes on to say.

As a division of the SPND, the Shahid Meisami Group has been involved in activities that raise concerns about Iran’s obligations to implement the Chemical Weapons Convention, the statement said. It also clarifies that Mehran Babri was included in the sanctions list for actions within this structure.

In addition to freezing any American assets belonging to both the structure and its Director, they lose access to the US financial system. They will be classified on the Internet as distributors of weapons of mass destruction

The United States is concerned about the Tehran regime’s true intentions related to the testing and production of so-called neutralizing chemical agents that can be used against Iranian citizens. For aggression, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The document emphasizes that the United States remains firmly committed to countering the full range of the Iranian regime’s malicious actions and expects the international community to remain vigilant against its illegal actions.