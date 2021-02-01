The United States urged the military in Myanmar to release the arrested officials

The United States is concerned about the situation in Myanmar and threatens consequences for those who have arrested civilian leaders in the country, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

“The United States is concerned about reports that the Burmese military has taken steps to undermine the democratic transfer of power, including reports of the arrest of State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian officials in Burma,” Psaki said, using Myanmar’s old name.

Earlier, Reuters, citing a representative of the ruling party, reported that Myanmar’s state adviser Aung San Suu Kyi, the de facto head of government, and the country’s president Win Myint, were detained by unknown persons. A party member told the Xinhua news agency, party representatives in the regions, and some detained local officials. Reuters also reported that troops were stationed around the city hall of the major city of Yangon.

According to Psaki, US President Joe Biden was informed about the situation.