The United States reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the rights of people with disabilities

Secretary of State Pompeo emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring equal access to education and jobs for all groups.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated on the occasion of the International day of people with disabilities celebrated on December 3.

For the United States, this day is an occasion to reaffirm its commitment to the full inclusion of people with disabilities in society, the document emphasizes.

“We are proud to point out the strict enforcement of the Americans with disabilities act at the public and private levels, as well as other Federal, state, and local laws that guarantee open and equal access to facilities, markets, jobs, goods, and services,” the State Department said in a statement.

The head of the Foreign Ministry stressed that the US government “welcomes the participation and leadership of people with disabilities and their representative organizations in efforts to ensure equal access and opportunities.

“I am proud to announce the opening of the US State Department’s access Center, an interactive facility that demonstrates assistive technologies that remove obstacles for our employees with disabilities,” Pompeo said in a statement.

The Secretary of State stressed that the United States “reaffirms its commitment to promoting and protecting human rights for all” and, in particular, to creating equal opportunities for people with disabilities in education, employment, and participation in public life.”