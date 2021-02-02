The United States promised Ukraine active military aid

The United States will continue to provide Ukraine with “active economic and military assistance.” This was promised by United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken during a telephone conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba. Excerpts from the conversation were given by the representative of the US State Department, Ned Price.

“The Secretary of State stressed the active bipartisan support for Ukraine and the priority that the United States gives to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and Euro-Atlantic aspirations of Ukraine,” the statement reads.

The head of the US Foreign Ministry also noted the importance of Ukraine’s continued progress in the fight against corruption, implementing the rule of law, and economic reforms designed to strengthen Ukrainian institutions.

“The Secretary of State and Foreign Minister Kuleba also discussed Ukraine’s ongoing efforts to combat COVID-19 and to reach a diplomatic settlement over Russia’s aggression in eastern Ukraine and Crimea,” Price said.

Earlier, on January 28, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky signed a decree on new sanctions against several Russian citizens and companies. Thus, the Head of State put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine of December 2020.