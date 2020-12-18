The United States once again voiced the conditions rejected by Russia on Start-3

Russia should agree to the US proposal to freeze its nuclear arsenals and a time-limited extension of the Strategic Offensive Arms Treaty (Start-3).

This was stated by the special representative of the US President for arms Control Marshall Billingslea, commenting on the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin about Moscow’s readiness for negotiations with Washington on Start-3.

Earlier, the Russian side officially rejected the proposal, which was again voiced by Billingslea.

“@KremlinRussia_E, we have already responded, repeatedly. Five times we offered to meet to finalize the deal on freezing/extension, including in writing, to which Putin agreed. @RussiaMFA rejected all meetings,” the US administration representative wrote on Twitter, mentioning the accounts of the Kremlin and the Russian foreign ministry in the social network.

Despite Moscow’s refusal to consider such an initiative, Trump’s special representative continues to believe that the United States and Russia have now only to determine “what exactly we are freezing,” as well as the maximum level of restrictions on weapons.