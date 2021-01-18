The United States national team for the World Figure Skating Championships has been announced

On its official website, the United States Figure Skating Association announced the composition of the national team for the 2021 World Figure Skating Championships.

The tournament is scheduled to take place on March 22-28 in Stockholm.

The composition of the US national team is as follows:

-men – Nathan Chen, Vincent Zhou, Jason Brown;

-women – Bradie Tennell Karen Chen;

-pairs – Alexa Knierim/Brandon Frazier, Jessica Calalang/Brian Johnson;

-dancing on ice – Madison Chock/Evan Bates, Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue, Kaitlin Hawayek/Jean-Luc Baker.

The winner of the Grand Prix series in the United States, Mariah Bell, is listed as a reserve.