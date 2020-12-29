The United States intends to sell Kuwait AH-64E combat helicopters for $4 billion

Also, the United States intends to supply Saudi Arabia with small-diameter GBU-39 bombs for $290 million.

The United States plans to supply Kuwait with eight AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, repair 16 more AH-64D Apache vehicles, and related equipment for a total of $4 billion. This was reported on Tuesday by the State Department and the relevant government department, which is part of the Pentagon. It is responsible for supplying military equipment and weapons abroad under intergovernmental contracts, promoting relations between the US Armed Forces and other countries, and providing financial and technical assistance to Washington’s foreign partners in the field of defense.

