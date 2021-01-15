The United States included the Interior Minister of Cuba in the sanctions list

The United States has placed Cuban Interior Minister Lazaro Alberto Alvarez Casas on the sanctions list for “human rights violations,” the US Treasury Department said.

In addition to him, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Cuba was included in the US sanctions list.

Earlier, the US State Department included Cuba in the list of countries that sponsor terrorism “for repeatedly supporting acts of international terrorism and harboring terrorists.” According to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, “the Cuban regime must end its support for terrorism and undermine American justice.”

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla called the US decision to include the country in the list of sponsors of terrorism hypocritical and cynical and accused them of political opportunism.