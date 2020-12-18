The United States imposed sanctions against the largest semiconductor manufacturer of China

The United States has imposed new restrictions on access to technology against the largest Chinese semiconductor manufacturer Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), according to the website of the US Department of Commerce.

“We will not allow modern American technologies to help build the armed forces of an increasingly aggressive opponent,” the department head, Wilbur Ross, said in a press release.

Inclusion in this list means that American technology suppliers will have to obtain special permits for this company’s supply. Also, by default, permits for the supply of goods for semiconductors’ production with a thickness of 10 or fewer nanometers will be denied, the document says.

The United States is displeased because this company is closely associated with the defense-industrial complex of China.

Also, the list includes more than 60 other organizations that, according to the American side, pose a threat to US National Security.

In early December, similar restrictions on SMIC were introduced by the Pentagon.

SMIC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, with offices in the United States, Japan, Italy, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.