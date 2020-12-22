The United States has tightened the sanctions regime against Cuba and Nicaragua

The blacklist included the Deputy chief justice of the Supreme Court of Nicaragua, Marvin Ramiro Aguilar Garcia, and the head of the national police Department in Leon Fidel de Jesus Dominguez Alvarez.

The United States has tightened unilateral US sanctions on Cuba and Nicaragua. This is stated in a statement issued on Monday by the US Treasury Department.

The American blacklist included Deputy chief justice of the Supreme Court of Nicaragua Marvin Ramiro Aguilar Garcia, member of the National Assembly (Parliament of Nicaragua) Valmaro Antonio Gutierrez Mercado, as well as the head of the national police of Nicaragua in Leon Fidel de Jesus Dominguez Alvarez. According to Washington, these individuals “continue to support the efforts of [President Daniel’s] Ortega’s reg[me aimed at undermining democracy in Nicaragua.”

“President Ortega and his regime favor personal gain and power over Nicaraguans’ calls for reform,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. “The current [US] administration remains committed to fighting the Ortega regime by seeking out and exposing those who continue to suppress the democratic will of the people of Nicaragua.”

The US authorities also imposed sanctions against three legal entities that, according to Washington, “are controlled by Cuban military personnel and play a strategic role in the Cuban economy.” Two of them are located in Panama.

Inclusion in the sanctions list means freezing assets in the United States and prohibiting American citizens or companies from doing business with its defendants, who are also prohibited from entering the country.