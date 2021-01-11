The United States has included Cuba in the list of countries that sponsor terrorism, said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“The US State Department has listed Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism for repeatedly supporting acts of international terrorism and harboring terrorists,” Pompeo said in a statement released by the State Department.

By doing so, he said, “we will once again hold the Cuban government accountable and send a clear message: the Cuban regime must end its support for terrorism and undermine American justice.”

The Trump administration has curtailed the course started by the previous administration of Democrat Barack Obama to improve relations with Cuba: sanctions were re-imposed, and the interaction started was stopped.