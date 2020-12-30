The United States has deployed B-52 strategic bombers to the Middle East

This is the third deployment of American heavy bombers to the region in the last 45 days.

The United States has once again deployed B-52 strategic bombers to the Middle East in a show of force. This was reported on Wednesday by the Central Command (CENTCOM) of the US Armed Forces, whose operational responsibility area includes the Middle East and Central Asia primarily.

As specified in a written statement of CENTCOM’s press service, we are talking about the temporary deployment in the Middle East of two B-52 bombers that arrived from the base of Minot (North Dakota). This is the third deployment of American heavy bombers to the region in the last 45 days, the document says.

According to CENTCOM, the United States, in this case, purposefully demonstrates its potential “to emphasize the military commitment to regional security,” as well as the presence of Washington’s “unique ability to deploy overwhelming combat power without delay” in various parts of the world. The current deployment of strategic bombers in the Middle East is a “clear signal of deterrence” sent “to anyone who intends to harm Americans or American interests,” the statement said.

It also quotes CENTCOM’s head, General Frank McKenzie, who warned that the United States is “ready to respond to any aggression” in the Middle East directed against American citizens or interests. “We do not seek conflict, but no one should underestimate our ability to defend our forces or act decisively in response to any attack,” the military commander added.