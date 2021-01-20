The United States has a new president: Joseph Biden officially took office

Joseph Biden took the oath of office and officially took office as President of the United States. He became the 46th president of the United States of America, succeeding Donald Trump.

— I, Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr., solemnly swear that I will faithfully serve as President of the United States and, with all my strength, protect, defend, and uphold the Constitution of the United States. And God helps me,” Biden said, placing his left hand on the Bible.