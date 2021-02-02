The United States, for the first time, signaled its readiness to lift sanctions on Nord Stream 2

According to the Handelsblatt newspaper, the German side must submit proposals that will eliminate Washington’s concerns about the project to do this.

For the first time, the United States signaled its readiness to start a dialogue on lifting sanctions on “Nord stream-2,” provided that the German side presents proposals that will eliminate Washington’s concerns about the project. This was reported on Tuesday by the Handelsblatt newspaper, citing sources in the US administration.

“The German side should put a package solution on the negotiating table,” the source said. “Otherwise, we will not be able to solve the problem on the topic of “Nord stream-2,” he added.

As noted by Handelsblatt, in particular, Americans interested in implementing the gas pipeline were linked to a mechanism that will prevent the operation of the pipeline in case of a reduction of transit through Ukraine.

According to the publication, German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the topic of “Nord stream-2” by phone with US President Joe Biden. However, this point was not mentioned in the official statement of the German Cabinet of Ministers following the conversation.

The official representative of the German government, Steffen Seibert, said that the two leaders were ready to cooperate in overcoming international challenges, but “missed an important detail – the conversation also referred to the “Nord stream-2,” the newspaper writes.