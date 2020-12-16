The United States continues vaccinating against coronavirus

61% of respondents declared their readiness to undergo it.

In the United States is the second day of vaccination using the first registered vaccine against the coronavirus. First of all, medical workers are vaccinated. Authorities are trying to convince skeptical Americans to get vaccinated and contain the pandemic, which has already claimed more than 300,000 lives in the country.

The first doses of the vaccine, developed by the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, began being administered on Monday, three days after the vaccine was registered.

By the end of the day, the vaccines had been delivered to almost all 145 distribution points pre-selected for the first batch. Several major hospital systems immediately started vaccinating.

The Pfizer vaccine is administered in two doses at three-week intervals, as is the Moderna vaccine, which may also be approved for emergency use this week.

According to a recent Reuters / Ipsos poll, only 61 percent of respondents are willing to get vaccinated.

According to Reuters’ official estimates, 16.5 million people in the United States have been infected with the coronavirus, of which 301,085 people have died. On Monday, a record number of hospitalizations was recorded: 110,163 patients.

The delivery of the first 2.9 million doses of the vaccine began on Sunday, 11 months after the first case of infection was reported in the United States. According to officials, it is planned that by the end of the year, the country will have 40 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which will be enough for 20 million people. However, it will take some time for the vaccine to become widely available.