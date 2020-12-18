The United States called the countries-threats to “global peace”

Russia and China are the two main “threats” to maritime dominance in an era of “global peace and prosperity,” according to a report by the Us Navy, Coast Guard, and Marine Corps titled “advantage at sea.”

In this regard, the document notes that the United States intended to stop Moscow and Beijing’s “aggressive actions” to ensure its dominance on the main international sea routes.

“We are witnessing firsthand their growing sophistication and aggressiveness,” the report said.

Analysts also expressed the opinion that Russia and China allegedly failed to “become responsible leaders contributing to global security,” and the US should recognize them as “determined rivals.””