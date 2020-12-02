The UN will hold a presentation of the Russian vaccine “Sputnik V”

The Russian permanent mission to the UN and the Ministry of Health will hold a presentation of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Press Secretary of the permanent mission Fyodor Strzhizhovsky told.

“On Wednesday, December 2, the presentation of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V will be held. The event will be attended by Mikhail Murashko, head of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, Vasily Nebenzia, permanent representative of Russia to the UN, and Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian direct investment Fund (RDIF),” Strzhizhovsky said.

He added that the virtual event “Sputnik V: COVID-19 vaccine” will be held on the sidelines of the special session of the UN General Assembly. The meeting will provide more detailed information about the Russian drug, the source explained.

At the end of the summer, the Ministry of health registered the world’s first vaccine to prevent COVID-19, developed by the Gamalei research Institute. The drug was named Sputnik V. It was created on the studied and proven platform of human adenovirus vectors. The main advantages of a vaccine created using this method are safety, effectiveness, and the absence of long-term negative consequences.