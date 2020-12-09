The UN expressed hope for an improvement in the human rights situation in the United States under Biden

UN High Commissioner for human rights Michelle Bachelet recalled that the US President-elect “made a series of promises” in this area.

The election of Joseph Biden as President of the United States may lead to an improvement in the situation of rights and freedoms in the United States. This opinion was expressed on Wednesday at a press conference in Geneva by the UN High Commissioner for human rights Michelle Bachelet.

She recalled that “President-elect Biden made a series of promises” in the field of human rights. This, in particular, increases the number of refugees accepted for resettlement in the United States, ending the separation of families of migrants arriving in the country. Biden also said he would “give high priority to human rights and multilateralism, and return to the Paris agreement.” “I hope that under this new administration, the human rights situation will be much better,” the UN High Commissioner said.