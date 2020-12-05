The UN believes that 2021 will be a disastrous year for the world

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the number of people who are on the verge of starvation has increased to 270 million.

The world in 2021 risks facing the largest humanitarian crisis in 75 years, the head of the UN world food program, David Beazley, said at a special meeting of the UN General Assembly.

According to him, the next year will be disastrous, based on what is happening on the planet.

Beazley stressed that due to various armed conflicts in recent years, the number of people who are on the verge of starvation has increased from 80 to 135 million. At the same time, due to the pandemic, this figure has increased even more — to 270 million.

“We have spent 19 trillion dollars, and this money will probably not be available in 2021. There is an economic downturn, and needs have doubled,” Beazley explained.

He also said that if it is possible to raise funds, the world community will overcome the humanitarian crisis.

According to the latest who data, there are now more than 63.5 million people infected with coronavirus globally, and almost one and a half million people have died from COVID-19.