The UK is the first in the world to allow the use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

The UK government has approved the use of the coronavirus vaccine, which was jointly developed by the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford.

After clinical trials and a thorough analysis of the data, experts from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Administration concluded that ” the vaccine meets strict standards of safety, quality, and efficacy,” the UK Department of Health said.

Vaccinate with this vaccine will begin on January 4, reports BBC News. In total, the UK has ordered 100 million doses — enough to vaccinate 50 million people.

The UK has become the first country in the world to register the AstraZeneca vaccine. Previously, it was also the first to license a vaccine developed by the US Company Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech.

The UK authorities have not published the results of studies based on which the country licensed the vaccine from AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford. This distinguishes it from the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and the US-approved Moderna vaccine.

At the end of November, AstraZeneca announced a 70 percent effectiveness of its vaccine, developed together with the University of Oxford. The company noted that the vaccine showed different effectiveness with different vaccination schemes. So, the scheme in which people first received half a dose of the vaccine, and a month later-the full dose showed an efficiency of 90%. Simultaneously, the vaccination scheme, in which the test participants received a full dose of the vaccine with a difference of at least a month, showed an efficiency of 62%. The overall efficacy of the vaccine for the two regimens was 70%.